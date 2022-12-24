Procyon Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 34.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

