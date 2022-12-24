Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWB opened at $210.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

