Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,716 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 24.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 59.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 41,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 4,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,670.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,989 shares in the company, valued at $400,730.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $163.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

See Also

