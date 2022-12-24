Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 97,448 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,448 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,134 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,586 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 963,759 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ING. UBS Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.00 ($14.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

