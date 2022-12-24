Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 961.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 715.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,508,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $145.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

