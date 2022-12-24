Procyon Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 279.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 25,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 18,452 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 69.3% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.53. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

