Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 58,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 124.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $101.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average of $93.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

