Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OTCMKTS SBGSF opened at $139.05 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

