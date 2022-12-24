Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance
OTCMKTS SBGSF opened at $139.05 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
