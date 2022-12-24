Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 4,120 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51.

