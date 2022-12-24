2,455 Shares in Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.22% of Formidable ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formidable ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,888,000 after purchasing an additional 68,686 shares during the last quarter.

Formidable ETF Price Performance

FORH opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. Formidable ETF has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

