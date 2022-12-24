Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

VIOO opened at $173.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.97 and its 200 day moving average is $177.72. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

