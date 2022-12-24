Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 2,451 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,443,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,641,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BATRK opened at $32.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,965 shares of company stock worth $1,238,951. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

