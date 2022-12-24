Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

