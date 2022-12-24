Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $37.04.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.