Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,512,000 after acquiring an additional 50,836 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 26,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

