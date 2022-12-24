Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 127 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ross Stores by 419.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $115.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.46.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.65.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

