Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $95,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV stock opened at $220.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.65 and its 200 day moving average is $225.67. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

