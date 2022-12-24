BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Stake Lessened by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 130,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,922 shares during the period.

BHK stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

