Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $230,000 Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.88.

Insider Transactions at Western Union

Western Union Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Union stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

