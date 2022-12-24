Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,330.8% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $146.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.94. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

