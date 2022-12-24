Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Corteva by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 66.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 91,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Corteva Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

