SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 120.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $82.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

