Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 6,724 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.