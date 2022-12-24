Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Separately, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Formidable Fortress ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 999,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after acquiring an additional 253,871 shares during the period.

Formidable Fortress ETF Price Performance

Shares of KONG opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. Formidable Fortress ETF has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $26.41.

