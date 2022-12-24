Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 199,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions
In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Motorola Solutions Price Performance
Motorola Solutions stock opened at $256.63 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.
Motorola Solutions Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.