Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 199,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $256.63 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

