Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GPC. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $176.57 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

