Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $216,000 in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on CTIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Insider Transactions at CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.85.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile
CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
See Also
