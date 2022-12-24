Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36.

