Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $177.01 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

