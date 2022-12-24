Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CHT opened at $36.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.85%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

