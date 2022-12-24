Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 629.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TM opened at $137.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.48. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

