Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.18 and last traded at $32.00. 34,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 575,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $126,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

