Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $122.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

