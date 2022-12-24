Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSO. Barclays lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.20) to GBX 910 ($11.05) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.93) to GBX 940 ($11.42) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.93) to GBX 1,140 ($13.85) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.48) to GBX 1,140 ($13.85) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,015.43.

Pearson Price Performance

Pearson Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $11.25 on Friday. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.