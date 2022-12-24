Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $54.25. Approximately 417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 86,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,080,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 227,778 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 115,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 335,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after buying an additional 99,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 207,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 40 restaurants in twelve states and Washington DC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.