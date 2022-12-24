Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,161 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,305,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 122.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839,958 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,710 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,250,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,569,000 after acquiring an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

