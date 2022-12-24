Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $80,000 Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,338,000 after buying an additional 138,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after buying an additional 255,851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after buying an additional 119,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 14,052.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after buying an additional 777,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Avangrid by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 228,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Trading Up 1.5 %

AGR opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

