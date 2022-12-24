Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLN. Argus began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

