GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $64,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 53,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 33,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

