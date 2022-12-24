Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUB. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 996,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,286,000 after acquiring an additional 444,135 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,395,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,038,000 after acquiring an additional 370,088 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after acquiring an additional 331,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,982,000 after purchasing an additional 294,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 698,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after purchasing an additional 274,280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $107.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.01.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

