GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.26 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.03.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

