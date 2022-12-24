GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,075 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $264,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 142.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 21,928 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,456 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 453,848 shares of the airline’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LUV opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

