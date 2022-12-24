Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $49.24.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

