Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWP opened at $83.61 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

