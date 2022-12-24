Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 357 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.17. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

About Corteva



Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.



