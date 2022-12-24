Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Trading Up 4.4%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 22,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,993,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBS shares. TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 27.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth $227,000. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

