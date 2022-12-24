iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Lessened by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $210.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.10.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

