Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $2,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $247.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.11 and its 200 day moving average is $237.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

