Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 294,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $50.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

