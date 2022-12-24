Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,572 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.83. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

