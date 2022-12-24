Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $332,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $411,326,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,991,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,464,000 after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

